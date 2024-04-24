Advice for motorists as emergency services deal with ‘substance’ related incident in Belfast
Emergency services are responding to a “substance” related incident off Ormeau Road, in south Belfast, this afternoon (Wednesday, April 24).
In a appeal to motorist to avoid the area near Wellington College, the PSNI stated: "Due to a report of a substance located at premises, the Carolan Road area of Belfast has been closed this afternoon (Wednesday 24th April) for the attendance of emergency service colleagues.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.”
