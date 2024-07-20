Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Ballynahinch man, who suffered a severe arm injury at work, has hailed the service provided by Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Damian Laverty, from Carryduff Building Supplies, shared his story as the emergency service marks its seventh anniversary.

The charity, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rapid response and advanced medical care provided by the HEMS team working alongside their NIAS road crew colleagues was crucial in saving Damian’s arm and facilitating his recovery.

Damien Laverty from Ballynahinch praised the rapid response and advanced medical care provided. Photo: Air Ambulance NI

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service worked to release Damien’s arm from the machinery and once freed, he was anaesthetised by the HEMS doctor and transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.

Speaking about his experience, Damien said: “It has been a long journey to recovery, but I have made great progress. I owe so much to the air ambulance team, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and to the Royal Victoria Hospital for my initial care and treatment.

"I was at risk of losing my arm but thankfully it was saved and I am back to work. The air ambulance costs £6,850 per day to run so every penny really does go a long way to making sure that this vital service can continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farming Accident

The service operates 365 days of the year. Photo: Air Ambulance NI

Seven years ago, HEMS made its inaugural call out to aid 11-year-old Conor from Castlewellan after a farming accident, and since then has been needed on over 4,300 occasions, averaging twice per day.

Staffed by a consultant doctor and paramedic from NIAS, and supported by the charity providing the helicopter, pilot, and engineering services, the service has markedly enhanced emergency care.

NIAS operational lead for HEMS Glenn O’Rorke said: “Anyone could be a patient and need the air ambulance to fly to them. The crew is tasked to incidents including road traffic collisions, farm, sports or workplace incidents, accidents at home or serious medical emergencies such as cardiac arrest.”

The service operates 365 days of the year for 12 hours per day and the aircraft can get to the furthest locations in the province from its airbase in Lisburn in approximately 25 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running at a cost of £6,850 per day, it relies heavily on public donations to meet its annual £2.5 million funding requirement.

Breige Mulholland, head of operations and finance at Air Ambulance NI, expressed gratitude for the community's support and emphasised the importance of continued fundraising efforts.

Breige said: “We would like to take this opportunity to extend our sincere thanks to NIAS and the Department of Health for their continued support. Each time the helicopter lifts off we are aware that someone is in great need and that, thanks to the generosity of people locally, the HEMS team can respond and give hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

”We are truly grateful to everyone who has been able to support us over the past 7 years and ask for continued support.”

Supporters are encouraged to contribute through regular donations, participate in events, or volunteer.