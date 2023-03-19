Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Gary Lineker wasn’t on Match of The Day - here’s why
7 hours ago Only Fans model who killed partner slams jail’s ‘conjugal visits’ ban
9 hours ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
11 hours ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
11 hours ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV
11 hours ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album

Alert for staff to attend psychiatric unit at Craigavon Hospital

An alert has been issued for staff to attend the psychiatric unit at Craigavon Hospital this evening.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 19th Mar 2023, 22:09 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 22:09 GMT

On social media the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said tonight

Bluestone Staff Appeal

"We ask if any mental health nurses or health care assistants are available to work in the Bluestone Unit tonight.

Most Popular
Urgent staff call to the Bluestone Unit, Craigavon Hospital, Co Armagh.
Urgent staff call to the Bluestone Unit, Craigavon Hospital, Co Armagh.
Urgent staff call to the Bluestone Unit, Craigavon Hospital, Co Armagh.

Please contact the bed co-ordinator on 07799629439

It follows a very difficult weekend for Craigavon Hospital Emergency Department and also the Bluestone Unit.

Concerns were raised to a councillor regarding the ability of local services to deal with those in need.

-

Read More
​Protect your pets from the frosty winter chills

-

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council member Cllr Julie Flaherty said: “This is saddening. My heart goes out to staff and patients. I am worried for all concerned.”

Cllr Flaherty said: “I am extremely concerned about those who are struggling with their mental health and also those nurses and doctors who are helping them.

"Something needs to be done to help those in crisis and those who are helping them.”

Armagh