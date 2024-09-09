Incredible video shows moment alligator lunges from water and attacks camera - with his 80-teeth strong bite

By Jessica Martin
Published 9th Sep 2024, 08:27 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2024, 08:28 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Watch the moment Battle the alligator curiously watches a Ring camera with just his eyes and nose above water - before lunging up and attacking the device with his 80 teeth and bite force of 2,000 pounds per square inch.

Incredible footage shows the moment an alligator lunged from water to bite a Ring camera after ‘hunting’ it for several days.

Recorded at the National Reptile Zoo in Kilkenny, Ireland, the footage shows Battle the alligator curiously watching the Ring Indoor Camera (2nd gen) with just his eyes and nose above the water - before revealing his 80 teeth and a bite force of 2,000 pounds per square inch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Battle was not harmed at all, however James Hennessy, Manager at the zoo, said: “The camera did not survive the attack! After he pulled it down, it lay cracked open and submerged at the bottom of the pond overnight.”

Battle the alligator watches the Ring camera.placeholder image
Battle the alligator watches the Ring camera. | Ring

Speaking on the benefits of using the Ring camera, James said: “I can check on an animal from anywhere in the world. It has also given us a unique insight into what some of these animals are doing when we’re not looking. This opens up massive research opportunities, which in the long term will be beneficial for these animals in the wild.”

Related topics:VideoAnimalsIreland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice