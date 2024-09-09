Incredible video shows moment alligator lunges from water and attacks camera - with his 80-teeth strong bite
Incredible footage shows the moment an alligator lunged from water to bite a Ring camera after ‘hunting’ it for several days.
Recorded at the National Reptile Zoo in Kilkenny, Ireland, the footage shows Battle the alligator curiously watching the Ring Indoor Camera (2nd gen) with just his eyes and nose above the water - before revealing his 80 teeth and a bite force of 2,000 pounds per square inch.
Battle was not harmed at all, however James Hennessy, Manager at the zoo, said: “The camera did not survive the attack! After he pulled it down, it lay cracked open and submerged at the bottom of the pond overnight.”
Speaking on the benefits of using the Ring camera, James said: “I can check on an animal from anywhere in the world. It has also given us a unique insight into what some of these animals are doing when we’re not looking. This opens up massive research opportunities, which in the long term will be beneficial for these animals in the wild.”
