Watch the moment Battle the alligator curiously watches a Ring camera with just his eyes and nose above water - before lunging up and attacking the device with his 80 teeth and bite force of 2,000 pounds per square inch.

Incredible footage shows the moment an alligator lunged from water to bite a Ring camera after ‘hunting’ it for several days.

Recorded at the National Reptile Zoo in Kilkenny, Ireland, the footage shows Battle the alligator curiously watching the Ring Indoor Camera (2nd gen) with just his eyes and nose above the water - before revealing his 80 teeth and a bite force of 2,000 pounds per square inch.

Battle was not harmed at all, however James Hennessy, Manager at the zoo, said: “The camera did not survive the attack! After he pulled it down, it lay cracked open and submerged at the bottom of the pond overnight.”

Battle the alligator watches the Ring camera. | Ring