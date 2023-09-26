Register
Almost 800 homes without power due to outage near Lurgan, Co Armagh

Almost 800 homes are without power due to an outage in the Dollingstown area near Lurgan, Co Armagh.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:17 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 12:17 BST
The power has been out for a total of 767 homes from 11:38am however power is not expected to be restored until around 3pm today.

NIE said: “We have logged a fault and will be assigning a repair team as soon as possible. The fault is due to equipment failure.”

DUP Cllr Stephen Moutray said he has spoken to NIE and is hopeful power will be restored before 3pm.