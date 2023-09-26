Almost 800 homes are without power due to an outage in the Dollingstown area near Lurgan, Co Armagh.

The power has been out for a total of 767 homes from 11:38am however power is not expected to be restored until around 3pm today.

NIE said: “We have logged a fault and will be assigning a repair team as soon as possible. The fault is due to equipment failure.”