Ambulance and police deal with serious crash involving motorcyclist in Portadown

The emergency services are dealing with a serious crash involving motorcyclist and three other vehicles in Portadown this evening.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 15th Aug 2023, 20:01 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 20:18 BST

Reports that an incident has happened on the Lurgan Road in Portadown shortly after 7.30pm this evening not far from the Southern Regional College campus.

Eyewitnesses said one motorcyclist is on the road and it appears three other vehicles may have been involved.

Civilians were directing traffic until the PSNI and the NI Ambulance Service arrived soon after the incident happened.

PSNI accident signPSNI accident sign
PSNI accident sign

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the Lurgan Road involving three cars and one motorcycle. The Lurgan Road is closed now between Seagoe Hotel and Portadown Campus. It is not expected to be closed for long.”

Sinn Fein Cllr Sorcha McGeown, who was in the area soon after the incident happened, revealed that police and an ambulance are at the scene. She revealed she was diverted via the Seagoe Hotel.

"I hope all those involved are OK. I would advise motorists to avoid the area until the emergency services deal with what has happened,” said the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough councillor.

