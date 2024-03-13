Antrim and Newtownabbey Community Fridge Network Launch

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council announces the launch of a new social impact network in support of Community Fridges across the Borough. The Antrim and Newtownabbey Community Fridge Network, has been established through an innovative partnership between the Health and Wellbeing Team, Community Planning Team and a number of local community based member organisations.
Each of the Community Fridge schemes received a grant from the Council’s Hardship Fund which is part of £4 million made available by the Department for Communities (DfC) to support the most vulnerable affected by the cost of living crisis.

The Network will provide a framework for training, capacity-building and skill-sharing between member organisations and will also support community-led initiatives to implement future Community Fridges.

These projects help reduce food waste, help reduce our carbon footprint and are accessible, transformative spaces that address food scarcity and distribute locally grown produce. The Network’s collective environmental impact will be published regularly to emphasise the positive changes that these projects are making in our neighbourhoods.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Mark Cooper speaking in support of the scheme said: “The launch of the Antrim and Newtownabbey Community Fridge Network will empower these local organisations to combat food waste and support those most vulnerable in our community. Thanks to the grants from the DfC Hardship Fund, these fridges will not only reduce our carbon footprint but will also foster community resilience and wellbeing.”

Further details on the Community Fridge Network and a map of the Network are available at antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/community-fridge-network

