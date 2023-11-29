Antrim and Newtownabbey residents urged to support Christmas Pyjama Appeal to support work of Women’s Aid
Continuing her tradition for the fourth consecutive year, Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Leah Smyth is championing the Women’s Aid Antrim, Ballymena, Carrick, Larne and Newtownabbey (ABCLN)’s Christmas Pyjama appeal.
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council are supporting this initiative by encouraging residents to donate a pair of new pyjamas at the following locations in the borough:
- Antrim Civic Centre
- Mossley Mill
- Antrim Castle Gardens gift shop
- Ballyclare Town Hall
These donated pyjamas will be transported weekly to Women’s Aid ABCLN, who will then distribute them to women and children in need across the borough.
Women’s Aid ABCLN plays a crucial role by providing confidential support, information, and emergency accommodation for women and children affected by domestic abuse. All pyjamas donated to the appeal will aid families in refuge and the local community.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper said, “I am pleased to announce that we will support the Christmas Pyjama Appeal for another year. Let us join together in making a positive impact, ensuring that every child feels the warmth and joy of Christmas through the gift of new pyjamas. Your support can truly make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.”
Cllr Leah Smyth commented: “I am delighted to see this appeal growing year on year. It’s a brilliant initiative which I am very proud of and I know it means so much to Women’s Aid ABCLN and the women and children they support in refuge and the community.”
Women’s Aid ABCLN, CEO Gillian Creevey said, “Our heartfelt thanks to the Mayor Councillor Mark Cooper, Councillor Leah Smyth and everyone who is helping Women’s Aid ABCLN ‘make it magical’ for women and children this Christmas in refuge and the community with warm pyjamas.
"We really appreciate the kind and generous support of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and all the local businesses who are getting behind the Christmas Pyjama Appeal.”
Donations will be accepted up to and including Wednesday, December 13. For more details on Women’s Aid ABCLN and the support they provide, visit www.womens-aid.org.uk