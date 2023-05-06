Register
Antrim house fire claims life of man in his 60s

Police have confirmed a man in his 60s has died after a fire at a property in the Kilgreel Road area of Antrim earlier today (Saturday).

By Terry Ferry
Published 6th May 2023, 14:18 BST

One other resident and two police officers were treated at the scene for the effects of smoke inhalation.

An investigation is currently underway into the incident which is not being treated as suspicious.

