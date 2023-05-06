One other resident and two police officers were treated at the scene for the effects of smoke inhalation.
Police have confirmed a man in his 60s has died after a fire at a property in the Kilgreel Road area of Antrim earlier today (Saturday).
One other resident and two police officers were treated at the scene for the effects of smoke inhalation.
An investigation is currently underway into the incident which is not being treated as suspicious.
