Two men were taken to hospital, where one is in a critical condition, after a vehicle hit a wall during an early morning incident.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the one-vehicle crash in Antrim.

Inspector Moore said: "It was reported shortly before 1.40am that a grey Seat Leon had collided with a wall near the junction of Parkhall Road and Steeple Road.

"Officers attended, along with other emergency services colleagues, and two men were taken to hospital. One of the men remains in a critical condition at this time.

Two men were injured in a one-vehicle road traffic collision in Antrim in the early hours of Sunday, November 19. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker (stock image).