Antrim traffic collision involving Seat Leon leaves man in critical condition
Inspector Moore said: "It was reported shortly before 1.40am that a grey Seat Leon had collided with a wall near the junction of Parkhall Road and Steeple Road.
"Officers attended, along with other emergency services colleagues, and two men were taken to hospital. One of the men remains in a critical condition at this time.
"Our enquiries are ongoing as we establish the circumstances surrounding this collision and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference 148 of 19/11/23."