Antrim traffic collision involving Seat Leon leaves man in critical condition

Two men were taken to hospital, where one is in a critical condition, after a vehicle hit a wall during an early morning incident.
By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Nov 2023, 12:44 GMT
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the one-vehicle crash in Antrim.

Inspector Moore said: "It was reported shortly before 1.40am that a grey Seat Leon had collided with a wall near the junction of Parkhall Road and Steeple Road.

"Officers attended, along with other emergency services colleagues, and two men were taken to hospital. One of the men remains in a critical condition at this time.

Two men were injured in a one-vehicle road traffic collision in Antrim in the early hours of Sunday, November 19. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker (stock image).Two men were injured in a one-vehicle road traffic collision in Antrim in the early hours of Sunday, November 19. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker (stock image).
"Our enquiries are ongoing as we establish the circumstances surrounding this collision and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference 148 of 19/11/23."

