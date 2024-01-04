Appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after Castledawson three-vehicle collision
Police have issued an appeal to the public for information following a three-vehicle collision in the Castledawson area on Thursday evening.
The crash, within the vicinity of the Magherafelt bypass, Castledawson, was reported to police shortly before 5.50pm.
The road was temporarily closed for a time between Castledawson Roundabout and the Aughrim Road and has since reopened to all traffic.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that no life-threatening injuries were reported as a result of the collision.
Police enquiries are continuing and anyone with information or who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of what happened, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1389 04/01/24.