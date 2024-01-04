Police have issued an appeal to the public for information following a three-vehicle collision in the Castledawson area on Thursday evening.

The crash, within the vicinity of the Magherafelt bypass, Castledawson, was reported to police shortly before 5.50pm.

The road was temporarily closed for a time between Castledawson Roundabout and the Aughrim Road and has since reopened to all traffic.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that no life-threatening injuries were reported as a result of the collision.