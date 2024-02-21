Apprentices Recognised at SERC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The apprentices were the first in the UK to achieve the EAL NVQ Diploma Level 3 in Providing Electronic Fire and Security Systems as part of their apprenticeship.

Robin Hamill, Curriculum Manager for Fire and Security at SERC said: “We are delighted to have this first cohort successfully complete this new qualification. Each of the students displayed a dedicated approach to their studies and employment and, in achieving the qualification, have proved their employability and professionalism for a growing industry.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Sparrow, Industry Portfolio Manager - BSE, EAL said, “As the specialist Awarding Organisation, End Point Assessment Organisation and skills partner for the Engineering & Manufacturing and Building Services Engineering industries, we seek to ensure that all our qualifications provide the right skills at the right time to keep up with evolving industry and societal needs.

SERC Apprentices first cohort to achieve qualification from EAL awarding body.

“The EAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Providing Electronic Fire and Security Systems Apprenticeship is a great example of this. Not only does it provide a meaningful qualification for experienced fire system engineers, but it also addresses the need we all have for highly skilled professionals to ensure these systems to keep us safe.”

The awards were presented by Ian Fiddis, Chair of the Northern Ireland Fire & Security Federation.