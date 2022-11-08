Register
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishment given new food hygiene rating

An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
27 minutes ago

Railway Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Railway Inn Reilly Street, Banbridge, Down was given the score after assessment on October 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 95 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 82 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.