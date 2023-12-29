Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishment given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
KEEGAN'S BAR, a pub, bar or nightclub at 48 Irish Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh was given the score after assessment on November 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 92 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 80 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.