Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishment given new food hygiene rating

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 29th Dec 2023, 10:30 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

KEEGAN'S BAR, a pub, bar or nightclub at 48 Irish Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh was given the score after assessment on November 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 92 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 80 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.