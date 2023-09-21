Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishment handed new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Bus Bar Banbridge, a pub, bar or nightclub at 75 Newry Street, Ballyvally, Banbridge, Down was given the score after assessment on August 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 94 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 83 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.