Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Seven Stars, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 4 Main Street, Drumnahare, Banbridge, Down was given the score after assessment on September 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 282 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 223 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.