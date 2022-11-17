Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
40 minutes ago
The Yard, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9 Dromore Street, Rathfriland, Down was given the score after assessment on October 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 288 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 230 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.