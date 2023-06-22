Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:50 BST
The Park Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 50 Hamiltonsbawn Road, Armagh was given the score after assessment on May 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 284 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 229 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.