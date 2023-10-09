Register
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant given new food hygiene rating

An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 9th Oct 2023, 08:26 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

The Honey Pot, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 40 Dunbarton Street, Loughans, Gilford, Down was given the score after assessment on September 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 292 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 235 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.