Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Honey Pot, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 40 Dunbarton Street, Loughans, Gilford, Down was given the score after assessment on September 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 292 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 235 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.