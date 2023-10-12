Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Tiny Village, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Ballycrummy Rd, Armagh was given the score after assessment on September 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 293 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 235 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.