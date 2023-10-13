Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Pot Belly Restaurant Limited, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 59a Banbridge Road, Knocknagore, Gilford, Down was given the score after assessment on September 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 293 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 235 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.