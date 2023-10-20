Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Aonach Mhacha, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 74-76 Lower English Street, Armagh, Armagh was given the score after assessment on September 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 292 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 235 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.