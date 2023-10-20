Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant given new food hygiene rating

Register
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 20th Oct 2023, 09:46 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Aonach Mhacha, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 74-76 Lower English Street, Armagh, Armagh was given the score after assessment on September 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 292 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 235 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.