Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
4C Coffee House & Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 College Hill, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh was given the score after assessment on October 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 296 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 236 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.