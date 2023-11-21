Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
EMBERS COFFEE HOUSE AND GRILL BAR, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 7 Market Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh was given the score after assessment on October 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 298 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 236 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.