Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant given new food hygiene rating

An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 21st Nov 2023, 10:15 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
EMBERS COFFEE HOUSE AND GRILL BAR, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 7 Market Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh was given the score after assessment on October 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 298 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 236 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.