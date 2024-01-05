Register
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant given new food hygiene rating

An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 5th Jan 2024, 10:01 GMT
PATC's Ltd C McKeever and Sons, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 28-29 Woodhouse Street, Corcrain, Portadown, Armagh was given the score after assessment on November 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 306 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 243 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.