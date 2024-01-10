Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Shapla Indian Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 39a Lower English Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh was given the score after assessment on December 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 306 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 243 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.