Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
GOLF/SKI CENTRE, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Turmoyra Lane, Lurgan, Craigavon was given the score after assessment on January 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 305 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 242 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.