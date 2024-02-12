Register
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant given new food hygiene rating

An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 12th Feb 2024, 09:42 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
GOLF/SKI CENTRE, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Turmoyra Lane, Lurgan, Craigavon was given the score after assessment on January 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 305 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 242 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.