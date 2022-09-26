Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Pot Belly Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 59a Banbridge Road, Knocknagore, Gilford, Down was given the score after assessment on August 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.