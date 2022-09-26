Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Pot Belly Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 59a Banbridge Road, Knocknagore, Gilford, Down was given the score after assessment on August 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 281 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 224 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.