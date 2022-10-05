Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Jinglers Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 43a Newry Street, Banbridge was given the score after assessment on August 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 283 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 224 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.