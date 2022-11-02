Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Mill Keady Mart, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 Clay Road, Cargaclogher, Keady, Armagh was given the score after assessment on September 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 282 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 223 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.