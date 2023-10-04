Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Captain Cooks, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 17 Castlewellan Road, Ballyvally, Banbridge, Down was given the score after assessment on August 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 292 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 235 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.