Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 31st Oct 2023, 09:44 GMT
Indian Traditional Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 34 Carleton Street, Tavanagh, Portadown, Armagh was given the score after assessment on September 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 295 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 238 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.