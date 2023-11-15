Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Babu's Indian Spice, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 4-6 Dunbarton Street, Loughans, Gilford, Down was given the score after assessment on October 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 296 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 236 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.