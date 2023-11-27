Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
70th mile, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 179 Dublin Road, Meenan, Banbridge, Down was given the score after assessment on October 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 298 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 236 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.