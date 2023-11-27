Register
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Nov 2023, 09:32 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

70th mile, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 179 Dublin Road, Meenan, Banbridge, Down was given the score after assessment on October 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 298 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 236 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.