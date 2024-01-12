Register
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 12th Jan 2024, 10:08 GMT
CHARLEMONT ARMS HOTEL (ARMAGH) LTD, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 57-65 Upper English Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh was given the score after assessment on December 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 306 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 243 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.