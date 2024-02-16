Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Eatao, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 46 Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon was given the score after assessment on January 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 305 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 241 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.