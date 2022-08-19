Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Cookiebox, a takeaway at Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon was given the score after assessment on July 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 193 takeaways with ratings, 117 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.