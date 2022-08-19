Edit Account-Sign Out

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway given new food hygiene rating

An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Friday, 19th August 2022, 8:43 am

Cookiebox, a takeaway at Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon was given the score after assessment on July 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 193 takeaways with ratings, 117 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.