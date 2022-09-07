Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
MAKENS, a takeaway at 3 Davis Street, Crossdened, Keady, Armagh was given the score after assessment on August 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 196 takeaways with ratings, 120 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.