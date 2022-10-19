Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
GOLDEN TREASURE, a takeaway at Unit 4 2a Gilpinstown Road, Lurgan, Craigavon was given the score after assessment on September 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 196 takeaways with ratings, 118 (60%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.