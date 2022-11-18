Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
41 minutes ago
PALAZZO KITCHEN, a takeaway at 155 Bridge Street, Edenderry, Portadown, Armagh was given the score after assessment on October 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 196 takeaways with ratings, 118 (60%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.