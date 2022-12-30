Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 hours ago
YUM YUM, a takeaway at 2 Annagh Business Centre, Annagh, Portadown, Armagh was given the score after assessment on November 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 197 takeaways with ratings, 121 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.