Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
6 hours ago
KYLES KEBAB, a takeaway at 33 William Street, Lurgan, Lurgan, Armagh was given the score after assessment on December 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 197 takeaways with ratings, 120 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.