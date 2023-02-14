Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
YAZU, a takeaway at 68 High Street, Lurgan, Lurgan, Armagh was given the score after assessment on January 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 198 takeaways with ratings, 119 (60%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.