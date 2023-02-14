Register
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway given new food hygiene rating

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

YAZU, a takeaway at 68 High Street, Lurgan, Lurgan, Armagh was given the score after assessment on January 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 198 takeaways with ratings, 119 (60%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.