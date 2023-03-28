Register
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway given new food hygiene rating

An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 28th Mar 2023, 09:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Prime Burrito, a takeaway at 18 Edward Street, Lurgan, Lurgan, Armagh was given the score after assessment on February 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 198 takeaways with ratings, 120 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.