Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway given new food hygiene rating

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Artisan Man, a takeaway at 1 Boals Lane, Balleny, Dromore, Down was given the score after assessment on March 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 199 takeaways with ratings, 120 (60%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.