Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:06 BST
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Artisan Man, a takeaway at 1 Boals Lane, Balleny, Dromore, Down was given the score after assessment on March 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 199 takeaways with ratings, 120 (60%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.