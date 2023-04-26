Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:15 BST
Armagh Welcome, a takeaway at 14 Lower English Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh was given the score after assessment on March 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 197 takeaways with ratings, 119 (60%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.