Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 4th May 2023, 09:42 BST
Kamal Mahal, a takeaway at 35 West Street, Corcrain, Portadown, Armagh was given the score after assessment on March 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 199 takeaways with ratings, 118 (59%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.