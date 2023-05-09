Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 9th May 2023, 11:26 BST
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Spice House, a takeaway at 81 Union Street, Tannaghmore South, Lurgan, Armagh was given the score after assessment on April 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 200 takeaways with ratings, 118 (59%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.