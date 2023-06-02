Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 09:43 BST
Yummy House, a takeaway at Keady, Armagh was given the score after assessment on April 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 194 takeaways with ratings, 117 (60%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.