Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway given new food hygiene rating

An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 09:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Yummy House, a takeaway at Keady, Armagh was given the score after assessment on April 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 194 takeaways with ratings, 117 (60%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.