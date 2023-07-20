Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST
Golden Bamboo, a takeaway at 183 Portadown Road Richhill, Armagh was given the score after assessment on June 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 192 takeaways with ratings, 116 (60%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.